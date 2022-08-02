Ghana: AMA Hands Over Refurbished Market Shed At 31st Makola Market

Accra Metropolitan Assembly under the District Development Fund has handed over a refurbished market shed number nine at 31stMakola market.

The market which begun in 2020 would benefit about 665 traders including those selling on the streets.

Addressing the media, on Friday, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra, Ms Elizabeth Sackey said all major concrete works on the project had been completed and would be allocated to the traders after officials of the assembly had met with the leadership of the market.

She said the reallocation of the sheds to traders would be made in a way to ensure uniformity in the size of tables to be installed, and positioned for traders.

Ms Sackey said, the move was to forestall any misunderstanding and resistance between the market women and officials of the assembly after the commissioning of the project.

She appealed to traders to make their wares affordable to enable people to petronise them, "I am appealing to you, make your products affordable so that we can all buy some."

She also called on those selling on the streets to come into the market to sell, adding that selling under the sun was not healthy.

Ms Sackey said her outfit would organise periodic health screening to check the health status of traders, "there would be health screening to help you know your health status, and this would help diagnose any hidden disease."

The President of the Market, Aunty Christy commended authorities for the gesture and appeal to them to assist traders' access soft loans to expand their businesses.

"As traders we need soft loans to push us to do more in terms of what we sell, and do here," she said.