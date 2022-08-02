Ghana: Prudential Bank Shows Resilience in First Half of 2022

1 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Prudential Bank, a leading indigenous bank, has demonstrated resilience by posting strong growth results across all key financial metrics despite a challenging operating environment.

The bank's transformation agenda continues to deliver impressive positive results as

pre-tax profit grew by 49.6 per cent from GH¢62.79 million in the first half of 2021 to GH¢ 93.97 million in the first half of 2022.

The bank was able to sustain this growth momentum in its profitability on the back of a 17 per cent growth in operating income and a non-interest income growth of 65 per cent over the 2021 half year results.

The Managing Director of the bank, Mr John K. Addo attributed the bank's impressive growth to the hard work of the Board, Management and Staff of the bank and their commitment to the transformation agenda.

The strategy has focused on enhancing business growth, deepening operational excellence through digitalisation and customer service excellence, which earned the bank a 5-star rating in service excellence by the CIMG in 2021.

Mr Addo thanked the customers of the bank for their unflinching support and loyalty over the years and assured them that the bank would continue to provide them with excellent banking services.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X