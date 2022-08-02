Ghana: Prudential Bank Shows Resilience in First Half of 2022

Prudential Bank, a leading indigenous bank, has demonstrated resilience by posting strong growth results across all key financial metrics despite a challenging operating environment.

The bank's transformation agenda continues to deliver impressive positive results as

pre-tax profit grew by 49.6 per cent from GH¢62.79 million in the first half of 2021 to GH¢ 93.97 million in the first half of 2022.

The bank was able to sustain this growth momentum in its profitability on the back of a 17 per cent growth in operating income and a non-interest income growth of 65 per cent over the 2021 half year results.

The Managing Director of the bank, Mr John K. Addo attributed the bank's impressive growth to the hard work of the Board, Management and Staff of the bank and their commitment to the transformation agenda.

The strategy has focused on enhancing business growth, deepening operational excellence through digitalisation and customer service excellence, which earned the bank a 5-star rating in service excellence by the CIMG in 2021.

Mr Addo thanked the customers of the bank for their unflinching support and loyalty over the years and assured them that the bank would continue to provide them with excellent banking services.