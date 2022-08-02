Ghana: PURC Retrieves Gh¢24.7 Million for Utilities... From Consumers in Six Months

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has facilitated the recovery of GH¢24.7 million in the last six months as revenue for utilities from outstanding bills owed by consumers.

The commission has also facilitated the collection of GH¢749,993.21 from utilities in the power sector and paid as compensation to consumers in the last six months.

These utilities were the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Northern Distribution Company (NEDCo).

The Director of Regional Operations, PURC, Alhaji Abukari Jabaru, said the monies were recovered from over-billing, bulk billing, damages caused by the utilities to consumers' appliances and the non-payment of bills.

Alhaji Jabaru said this at a capacity building workshop organised in Accra on Friday under the Commission's media fellowship programme.

Concerning the revenue recovery for utilities, the Director of the PURC's Regional Operations said for example that GH¢100,000 was retrieved from Accra and GH¢24.6 million from Bono.

For consumers' compensation, he said the Ashanti Region had GH¢155,520.30; Eastern GH¢5, 272.15, Central GH¢201,898.25; Western GH¢43,210.50 and the Greater Accra GH¢292,209.

Similarly, he said the Upper West had GH¢38,000 while the Bono Region had GH¢13,883.01.

Alhaji Jabaru said a total of GH¢6,700 was also recouped from the Eastern region and paid as compensation to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that prudent complaints investigations by the Commission impacted positively on the finances of complaints through credit sales adjustment and on utilities' revenue through recovery.

Speaking on the trend analysis of complaints lodged and resolved from January to June, 2022, he said the PURC received a total of 6,917 complaints and resolved 6,400, representing 92.53 per cent in the six months period.

He said complaints against ECG were 3,493 and out of it 3,365 were resolved, representing 96.34 per cent.

"Complaints against NEDCo were 2,120, and 1,967of it were resolved, representing 92.83 per cent. GWCL complaints were 912 and the commission resolved 874," he stated.

"Complaints against consumers were 392 and 194 were resolved, representing 49.49 per cent," he added.

Alhaji Jabaru stated that complaints lodged via electronic media, WhatsApp, constituted 55.85 per cent, field complaints constituted 19.23 per cent and phone constituted 12.71 per cent.

"Walk in, written complaints, toll free and Consumer Committee (CSC) constituting 7.69, 3.51, 0.61, and 0.41 per cents respectively," he added.

On the categories of complaints, Alhaji Jabaru underscored that there were 25 complaints received for damaged equipment, 101 complaints for unlawful disconnection and 200 complaints for payment.

He said they received 5,058 qualities of service supply complaints, 76 consumer service delivery, 533 meter complaints and 928 billing complaints.