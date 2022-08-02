Ghana: 661 Students 44 Countries Graduate Form UG During 2021/22 Academic Year

About 661 students last Saturday graduated from the University of Ghana (UG) in Accra during the 2021/2022 academic year.

The graduates from 44 countries comprise 103 PhD students, 530 Masters Programme Students from the four Colleges of the School of Graduate Studies and 28 undergraduate from the Dental and Medical School of UG

They are from countries including Benin, Burkina Faso, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Denmark, England, France, Gabon, Guinea, India, Mali, Namibia, Norway, Slovenia, South Africa and the United States of America.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo in her introductory remarks, said the congregation has been held in-person, after two years of holding virtual ceremonies as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The university was mindful of the fact that the COVID-19 is still here, in addition to other viruses, and we therefore continue to practice preventive measures, to protect the health and wellbeing of all our stakeholders," she added.

The university she said launched three related initiatives in April under the theme "Enhancing UG Student Experience through Digitalisation."

The first which is the Classroom Modernisation Project, Prof. Amfo stated would help modernise teaching and learning facilities, expand access and expected to be completed in phases through internally generated funds and with the support of corporate institutions and individuals while the scope of work covers about seven buildings with several classrooms/lecture halls estimated to cost a total of GH¢5,500,000.

"The second phase of the classroom modernisation project will cover several other classrooms/lecture halls and will cost between USD 65,000 and USD 170,000 per lecture room, depending on the size of the classroom, the level of renovation needed and the equipment to be installed, we acknowledge an initial support of GH¢100,000.00 from CAL Bank for this initiative," she added.

The second, the Vice-Chancellor stated is the One Student/One Laptop initiative which is on course while three Comfort Zones around the university campus would be provided to improve on students' experience and potentially enhance their academic fortunes.

Prof. Amfo said in a bid to address the shortage in student accommodation, two additional blocks at Bani Hostel is under construction to provide 424 beds with the Africa Integras Project hostel also projected to add 1,000 beds while the GUSSS Hostel Project, and is intended to add 4,500.

She urged the students to register as alumni to join the UG Alumni Association and help raise high the bar of excellence, proceed in truth and integrity in all they do to make the University of Ghana proud.

The Vice-Chancellor of UG, Mrs Mary Chinery Hesse commended the newly graduated students for their comportment that ensured their successful academic career and management for putting in place measures to revatilise academic life after the COVID-19 outbreak.

The General Manager, Sustainability and Stakeholder Relations at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr Kwame Amoah Baah-Nuakoh urged the graduates to let the citadel of knowledge gained at the university shape their thoughts so as to become a shining star of mankind.

"You must be proud and flaunt your Legon credentials anywhere you go. Be the trail blazers, set the target to make the difference and not look up to government for jobs because it does not owe anybody jobs but rather facilitate the process for individuals to fend for themselves," he added.