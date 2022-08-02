Ghana: Okadjakrom Installs 3 Traditional Rulers

Okadjakrom — Hundreds of relatives, friends and sympathisers, from all walks of life, recently joined the chiefs and people of Okadjakrom in the Jasikan District of Oti Region, to install three traditional rulers.

Mr Wilberforce-Wilbur Kwasi Obitrim was enstooled Gyasehene of Okadjakrom, the Twafo Division of the Buem Traditional Area.

The 41-year-old technical officer of the Jasikan Districtoffice of the National Identification Authority,(NIA) would now go by the stool name Nana Aniwah ObitrimIII. He succeeds Nana Aniwah Essuma II, who "left for the village" about two years ago.

Nana Obitrim, clad in black regalia, went through traditional rites typified by the performance of libation and the slaughtering of a white sheep, signifying peace.

As part of the historic ceremony, the chiefs, queens, other traditional rulers, the youth and aged, exchanged pleasantries at the Okadjakrom Town Square.

The new chief majestically and courteously waved at the enthusiastic crowd as the elders introduced him to the gathering, amidst pomp and pageantry.

Nana Obitrim swore the oath of allegiance to Osabarima Antwi Agyei V, chief of Okadjakrom, and Nana Agyei Quansah, the Amankrado of the town, and acknowledged the presence of heads of the seven clans of the community.

The new Gyasehene thanked the people and traditional rulers, who had gathered to participate in the event, for the confidence reposed in him.

"I will work with colleague chiefs, the people, towards peace, unity and development of our town, particularly the promotion of education," Nana Obitrim promised.

Also installed is Mavis Nyarko, a 33-year-old seamstress. She was installed Gyasehemaa of Okadjakrom, and given the stool name Nana AniwabeaII.

Elegantly dressed in black traditional cloth, Nana Aniwabea, also went through customary rites as she waved in response to applause from the ecstatic crowd.

She swore the oath of allegiance to Nana BekoeAgyeibea III, Queen Mother of Okadjakrom, and Nana Yaa Dukuwah, female Amankrado of the town.

Osabarima Agyei V, who is also Twafohene of Buem, introduced to the people, Okyeame Shadrack BaniColeman, 50, linguist to the new Gyasehene.

The chief of Okadjakrom, flanked by other traditional rulers, sat in state to usher the new chief, queenmother and linguist into traditional office.

Osabarima Agyei asked the newly installed traditional rulers to "unite and mobilise the people fordevelopment".

"I appeal to you to support the new traditional rulers to bring unity and progress to our town. I particularly want you to collaborate with the leaders to improve the education of our children," he said to the people