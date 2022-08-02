Ghana: 847 Police Recruits Pass-Out At NPTS at Tesano

A total of 847 recruits on Friday passed out at the National Police Training School (NPTS) at Tesano, Accra, with a call on them to comply with the laws they enforced.

They constituted the first batch of trainees in 2022 and were made up of 467 males and 380 females of which 179 were under cadets.

The Director of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) Isaac Ken Yeboah, who was the reviewing officer, inspected a parade mounted by the recruits.

Addressing the personnel, COP Yeboah said terrorism had become a global threat, adding that almost all the neighbouring countries have experienced some form of terrorist attack.

"We cannot therefore fold our arms and wait for the worst to happen, it has become imperative to prepare our personnel to adequately respond to any such threat or attack" he added.

He said emerging crimes, terrorism, cyber related crimes, new policing challenges and changes in modus operandi of criminals were issues that impinged on us every day in and out.

"This translates to increase demand on the personnel of the Ghana Police Service to deliver services that were more diverse, complex, skilled and specialised in order to deal with current crime trends," he added.

He thanked institutions such as Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammernar beit (GIZ) for sponsoring the development and review of the recruits training curriculum together with the refurbishment of the Information Communication Laboratory at the NPTS and West Africa Programme to combat AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Diseases.

He commended graduates for successfully passing out from the training, stating that, "Remember your calling as a police officer is an honourable one, today you are being granted that enviable state authority to enforce the laws, hence, you are obligated to comply the very laws you are to enforce" he added.

As part of the occasion, the overall best award was presented to Asamoah Samuel Amponsah, Florence Aba Eshun was presented with the best recruit police woman award, best in maskman award was presented to Sylvester Odoi, and Petra Torgbor received the Command Officer's award.

Similarly, Kwadwo Appiah Mensah was awarded best in driving, Samuel Adu Ohene was awarded best in physical training, Dennis Yiadom Boakye was presented with the best in drill award, Micheal Kpolokyi Amaniapong was presented with best rider award, and Hamza Ahmed received the best in swimming award.

They were also trained for a period of six months in riot control, high risk operational training, radio communication, traffic management, swimming, child friendly policing, community policing, arrest and search procedure, weapon handling and high risk operation, riding of motor cycles, disaster management, community based patrols, human rights, client care and professional police ethics.

Present at the programme were members of the Police Management Board, senior police officers, representatives from sister security agencies, diplomatic corp, retired officers, families and friends.