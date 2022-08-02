Ghana: Commey Eyes Commonwealth Medal ... After Qualifying for Round-of-16

Ghana's featherweight boxer, Joseph Commey, is confident of winning a medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games at Birmingham after qualifying for the round of 16 stage of the competition.

The debutant put up an impressive performance to secure a 5-0 victory over Republic of Kiribati's Betero Aaree in their featherweight contest to record his second consecutive win in the competition - and thus advanced to the next stage.

He told the media after the win on Saturday that he was ready to fight his way through to winning a medal for the country.

Commey, who dominated the two fights, said he would continue to work hard to improve upon his form as it would become tougher heading to the next round of bouts.

"I have to continue working hard and I believe the victory will continue coming. It is a good win for me and the entire Black Bombers team," he said in an interview.

"The focus still remains the same and that is to win medals for Team Ghana. It is not going to be easy but we are focused on winning it."

On his part, Black Bombers' trainer, Ofori Asare was also optimistic that his charges would come home with a medal.

"He fought brilliantly and I think our plan worked perfectly. We are on course to return home with a gold medal," he stated.

"We have to continue working harder to achieve our target of winning medals for Ghana and I am very confident of achieving that feat."

Commey and Wahid Omar have progressed to the next stage of the Games, while light heavyweight contender Shakul Samed was suspended for flouting doping rules.