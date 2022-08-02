Ghana: 20 Chiefs, Queens Others Installed By Ngleshie Adanse We

At least 20 chiefs, Queen mothers, Dzaasetsemei and Asafoatsemei of Ngleshie Adanse Mantse We have been installed at a durbar in Mamprobi, Accra, on Friday

It was aimed at promoting unity, peace and reconciliation within members of the clan.

The event was also used to launch the strategic plan of the clan which were repentance, reconciliation, re-organisation, revival and development.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times during the ceremony, Adanse Kootse Wulu, Bishop Eric Aflah Sackey, said the ceremony witnessed the induction of traditional leaders into their positions and the welcoming of family members who had never visited the family house.

He said the ceremony also formed part of effort made by the clan to install a Dzaasetse and subsequently a substantive chief for the Ngleshie Alata paramount stool.

Bishop Sackey called on members of the clan to support it with their talents, knowledge and other resources to promote the development of the clan.

On his part, the family secretary, Pastor Samuel Nii Saki Sackey, said internal challenges split the Adanse division into three groups, delaying the process of restoring peace and unity led by the reconciliation committee.

He said the paramountcy had encountered a number of challenges, including the purported installation of Henry Okoe Koppe, to which questions have been raised concerning his election, selection, nomination and installation.

"At this juncture, we of the Adanse division wish to state that we have not installed anybody as the paramount chief of Ngleshie Alata," he indicated.

Pastor Sackey called on all descendants of the clan to support the efforts of the heads of families within the Adanse clan to promote the development of the clan and paramountcy at large.

The Ngleshie Adanse Mantse We was one of the two ruling houses (Adanse and Ajumako) expected to produce a chief for the paramountcy after the demise of Nii Oblempong Kojo Ababio V in 2017.

The Stool Secretary, Ngleshie AlataTradional Council, Nii Akwei Bonso III, said it was the turn of the Adanse clan to provide a dzaastse and mantse for the paramountcy, and congratulated them for taking bold steps towards it.

He called for understanding and unity within the clan, urging its members not to return to the path of divisiveness.