Liberia: Omega Insurance Liberia Insures APM Terminals Liberia Workers

Monrovia — Leading Insurance services provider, Omega Insurance Company, a Liberian company, has signed on APM Terminals Liberia onto its medical and life insurance policies. This follows months of negotiations between the two companies on an insurance deal which provides the best possible cover for workers of APM Terminals Liberia. The medical and life insurance package covers personal accidents of workers in their line of duty, workers compensation insurance as well as life insurance for APM Terminals Liberia workers and their dependents.

At a signing ceremony taking effect on August 1st, the two companies represented by their MDs finalized the deal. The Executive Chairman of Omega Insurance, Mr Charles L. Ananaba expressed his confidence in the deal and assured that the staff of APM Terminals Liberia will have the highest quality insurance services under the partnership.

"Our mission as an insurance company is to initiate and maintain long-term professional relationships with clients in pursuit of quality risk management solutions through reliable and professional underwriting at a fair price. We are happy to have concluded this deal with APM Terminals Liberia and we are going to extend to all its cherished staff and their dependents, prompt, efficient and professional services especially in terms of claims" Mr Ananaba remarked.

Mr. Jonathan Graham signing on behalf of APM Terminals Liberia said the company reposed confidence in Omega Insurance because of their track record in delivering high quality insurance services in the corporate sector. He further stressed that insuring workers of APM Terminals Liberia and their dependents is in line with "Our People" value of the organization which seeks to place the welfare of stakeholders of the company at the center of its operation.

"With this signing, we are providing significant comfort for our hard-working staff and their families to know that in emergencies they can rely on this health cover. Likewise, this policy provides great Life Insurance coverage to ensure families are confident in their future in case of a loss. It is all part of our efforts to enhance the working conditions of each and everyone working here to grow this company and indeed the Free Port of Monrovia." said Mr. Graham.

Omega Insurance Company underwrites insurance products for public and private sector customers in Liberia. It offers accident, cash-in-safe, erection-all-risks, goods in transit, marine, home, public liability, assets-all-risks, consequence loss, electronic equipment, fidelity guarantee, hotel/guesthouse, money, pro-indemnity, travel, burglary, contractors-all-risk, employer's liability, fire, life, motor, and products liability insurance policies, as well as customs bonds.

Based in Monrovia, the company was founded in 2007 to provide the general public with the most often needed financial services in insurance.

It adds APM Terminals Liberia to its already rich portfolio of corporate clients with this signing.