Liberia: Pres. Weah Distances Himself From CDC-Cop, Urges the Police to Arrest Leaders of July 26 Violence

Monrovia — President George Weah has finally called for the arrest of the perpetrators of the July 26 violence that saw a student leader stripped naked and humiliated.

Pres. Weah made the call on Monday.

The Liberia National Police in a circular informed the public that arrest cannot be made because no one has filed a complaint to the police.

However, in his Monday statement, Pres. Weah said "I have stressed in all my public engagements the need to maintain the hard-earned peace that we now enjoy. This is a cause for which I have lent personal sacrifice - as an Ambassador of peace, so if you claim to love me or follow my political ideology, you cannot do so with violence."

He continued, "Anyone or group that has my image on a banner in support of me and my Government has to be peaceful, respectful, and tolerant."

Even though he recognized that a group had a banner with his image as a support to his government, he denounced that the CDC does not have a splinter group called CDC-Council of Patriots, noting the party is a party of democracy.

"I also want to stress, as the founding father of the Congress for Democratic Change, now the Coalition for Democratic Change, that we do not have any CDC-COP within our organization" President Weah claimed.

According to him, it is important for Liberians to peacefully co-exist despite their political differences and every citizen should cultivate such.

At the same time, he urged the health authority to ensure individuals who got wounded have better treatment for a speedy recovery.

"I have also instructed the Minister of Health to ensure that all those who sustained injuries during the violent attack be given the best medical treatment at the expense of the government."