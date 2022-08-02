Sudan: West Darfur Activists - 'Authorities Detained 177 Illegally'

Omdurman / El Geneina — The Defence Authority for West Darfur Detainees reported that the authorities had arbitrarily detained 177 people last week. The whereabouts of a large number of them are still to be determined.

In a statement yesterday, the defence authority said it issued a request for immediate release, on behalf of the 21 detainees they were able to account for in El Huda Prison in Omdurman. The request was submitted to the Attorney General in Khartoum.

The defence authority noted that it would provide legal aid for the detainees. It will hold a press conference as soon as the detainees' whereabouts are known, and to give an update on their current legal and medical status.