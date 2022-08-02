Sudan: West Darfur Activists - 'Authorities Detained 177 Illegally'

1 August 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Omdurman / El Geneina — The Defence Authority for West Darfur Detainees reported that the authorities had arbitrarily detained 177 people last week. The whereabouts of a large number of them are still to be determined.

In a statement yesterday, the defence authority said it issued a request for immediate release, on behalf of the 21 detainees they were able to account for in El Huda Prison in Omdurman. The request was submitted to the Attorney General in Khartoum.

The defence authority noted that it would provide legal aid for the detainees. It will hold a press conference as soon as the detainees' whereabouts are known, and to give an update on their current legal and medical status.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X