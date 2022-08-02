Liberia: Act of Dreadful Lawlessness

The Ministry of Justice says it did not receive a request from any group to march in the streets of Monrovia on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 whether in protest for or against the Liberian Government.

A formal request for any such action is a cardinal requirement by law, which can be conveyed through a written petition to the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) for a permit, the release says a release.

The Liberia National Police's Act of 2015 Section III Article 22.86 which also deals with Public Order, mandates any persons wanting to hold such a march or protest to contact the Minister of Justice in keeping with the law.

The MOJ quoted Attorney General, Cllr. Frank Musa Dean as saying had such a request come to the Ministry of Justice, the government would have acted to ensure public safety and order by scheduling the rival groups at different times.

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, the same being the observance of Liberia's 175 Independence, street violence occurred involving two rival groups believe to be students of the University of Liberia campus-based Students Unification Party (SUP) and the Coalition for Democratic Change-COP.

The Ministry has accordingly directed the Inspector General of Police to launch an immediate and full-scale investigation into the incident.

Images of the violence being posted on social media show unwarranted use of force and maltreatment of some participating youths which has no place in our newfound democracy.

The Attorney General, Cllr. Frank Musah Dean has accordingly called on the police to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book in keeping with the laws of Liberia.

The Government says, while it encourages all citizens to express their views on national issues, their methods must be in conformity with law as guaranteed by Articles 13 and 15 of the Liberian Constitution.

The above constitutional provisions clearly expressed the safeguarding of public order, public safety as well as rights and freedom of others.

Meanwhile, the government is encouraging all individuals who witnessed the Tuesday, July 26 violence to assist the Police with its investigation and assure that their identities will be protected and information held confidentially.