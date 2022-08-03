Nigeria: BBNaija S7 - Hermes Picks Five Housemates for Eviction

The eviction period for the Big Brother Naija "Level Up" season is now at the corner as five housemates have been selected to get booted out of the house.

On Monday night, Hermes, a housemate and the Head of House was given the privilege to pick out five housemates from level two who would be evicted from the house.

Hermes had picked housemates Phyna, Cyph, Christy O, Amaka and Khalid, all of who he had given his reasons for choosing them.

Speaking on his selection of housemates up for eviction, Hermes said he selected Cyph because he believes he is the strongest in the house; Phyna because she is quite an alpha; Christy O. is a strong character; Amaka for her strong personality; and Khalid because he sees him as a threat.

On Sunday, two housemates will be evicted from the house in a live eviction show which would be hosted by Ebuka Obi Uchendu and Biggie.

The winner of this year's edition of the Big Brother Naija show will walk away with a grand prize of 100 million, which is the highest ever since the beginning of the Reality show.