Nigeria: Atiku Seeks Collaboration With UK in Tackling Insecurity, Unemployment

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has called for improved collaboration between the government of the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

Atiku stated this during a meeting with a delegation of the British High Commission in Nigeria led by the High Commissioner, Catriona Laing.

He also emphasised action plans to fully restore internal security for the purpose of stability and the economy, according to his Special Assistant Digital Media Operations, Eta Uso.

Uso said Atiku also spoke on his plans to encourage the private sector to invest and create more jobs with accompanying government incentives while stressing that attention would be given to sectors of the economy that could create employment in the shortest possible time.

At the meeting, Atiku noted that he expects the United Kingdom to play a more active role in the survival of democracy in Nigeria.

"The bilateral ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom have a rich history and it is important for both countries to leverage on that to promote issues that are of mutual concern," he said

He reiterated his commitment to boost the economy by investing and creating employment for the country's overflowing population. He also condemned the deplorable state of affairs in the country and implored the United Kingdom to offer assistance "especially in the area of training and intelligence sharing."

Recall that Laing said she had an enlightening conversation with Atiku on issues bordering on security, education, agriculture, economy, and fostering national unity in Nigeria.

"The meeting with the former Vice President was part of the ongoing engagement of the UK government to enhance democracy and credible elections in Nigeria. We discussed a wide range of issues bordering on security, education, agriculture, economy, and fostering national unity in Nigeria," she said on her official Twitter page.

Laing was accompanied to the meeting by the Deputy High commissioner, Gill Atkinson; Head of Political Section, Aneesah Islam; Senior Economic Adviser, Stuart Tibbs; and Second Secretary, Political, Max Lindon.