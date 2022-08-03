Nigeria: 85% of Nigerian Children Suffer Violent Discipline in Schools - UNICEF

The Chief of Education of United Nations Children's Fund, (UNICEF), Saadhna Panday-Soobrayan, says 85 per cent of Nigerian children between the ages of 1 and 14 experience violent discipline in schools, with nearly 1 in 3 children experiencing severe physical punishment.

Panday-Soobrayan disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday, at a two-day National Awareness Creation Meeting on Ending Corporal Punishment in schools, organised by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, (TRCN), in collaboration with UNICEF.

She said this is a staggering statistic that demands urgent action as it is indicative of a crisis.

"Much of this violent discipline takes place in the form of corporal punishment in the very institutions that are entrusted to keep children safe, develop respect for human rights and prepare them for life in a society that promotes understanding peace, and conflict resolution through dialogue," she said.

She said the discussion on ending corporal punishment in schools is difficult and heart-breaking, adding that the presence of participants at the meeting was a testament to Nigeria's determination to uphold every child's right to safety, well-being and quality, inclusive education.

According to her, the persistence of these practices contradicts Nigeria's National Policy on Safety, Security and Violence-Free Schools, that commits to zero tolerance to any threat to the security of life and property in schools.

Panday-Soobrayan also noted that the practice "stalling Nigeria's progress toward SDG 3 to ensure good health and well-being, SDG 4 on equitable and inclusive quality education and target 16.2 (to end abuse, exploitation, trafficking and all forms of violence against and torture of children)."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also speaking, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, represented by Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, endorsed the action plan and roadmap for ending corporal punishment in schools in line with the Child's Rights Act passed into law in 2003, protecting children's right to a life free of violence.

Adamu noted that globally, there is evidence indicating that corporal punishment in schools has impacted negatively on attendance and learning and outcomes.

"In Nigeria, studies have indicated that corporal punishment is one of the key factors militating against retention and transition of pupils in our schools, which have huge implications on the educational system and achievement of the Sustainable development goal 4," he said.

Earlier, the Registrar of TRCN, Prof Josiah Ajiboye, said globally, there is a paradigm shift from corporal punishment in schools because of its effect on pupils, adding that practice has been proven to be ineffective, dangerous and unacceptable method of controlling and maintaining behavior and discipline.

Ajiboye said corporal punishment brings negative rather than positive consequences in the whole process of teaching and learning.

"It is our desire that children's learning experience should always be positive, and never traumatic," he said.

On his part, the World Bank Senior Education Specialist, Prof Tunde Adekola, said the global bank believes there is a correlation between learning poverty and corporal punishment, while stressing the urgency of implementing the action plan against corporal punishment in schools.