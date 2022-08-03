Nigeria: Buhari Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Kaduna, Plateau, Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the terrorist attacks in Kaduna, Plateau, and Sokoto states.

The President, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, condoled with those who lost their loved ones in the attacks.

President Buhari, who described the terrorist attacks as barbaric, assured citizens of all possible support from the federal government to the states.

He said, "We have given security forces full freedom to deal with, and bring to end this madness.

"I condemn these barbaric attacks on the country. I wish to assure the states of all possible support from the government of the federation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly."