Nigeria Rewards Terrorists Instead of Killing Them, Fani-Kayode Reacts to Death of Al-Qaeda Leader

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the killing of Al-Qaeda leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, by a United States drone strike.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode hailed the USA for killing terrorists warlords like Osama Bin Ladin, AbuBakr Al Baghdadi and Ayman Al Zawahiri.

However, he alleged that terror kingpins in Nigeria are rewarded instead of being killed.

He said terrorists are begged, paid, appeased, rewarded and even given chieftaincy titles in Nigeria.

"The Americans killed Osama Bin Ladin, AbuBakr Al Baghdadi & now Ayman Al Zawahiri. Kudos! In Nigeria we do not kill terrorists: we beg them, pay them, appease them, reward them, bow before them, give them chieftaincy titles & let them break into prison to free their brothers," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged confirming that Al-Zawahiri was killed in Afghanistan by a US drone strike. He was anointed the leader of the terror group after the death of his predecessor, Osama Bin Laden.