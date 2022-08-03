Nigeria: Insecurity - End This Madness, President Buhari Orders Security Chiefs

2 August 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the recent barbaric terrorist attacks in Sokoto, Kaduna and Plateau States, ordering the nation's security chiefs to end the carnage.

The President, Tuesday, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, reviewed the situation following reports on the loss of several lives in the attacks, and assured all possible support from the federal government to the states, adding that "we have given security forces full freedom to deal with, and bring to end this madness."

"I condemn these barbaric attacks on the country. I wish to assure the states of all possible support from the government of the federation.

"My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly," the President stated.

