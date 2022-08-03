Monrovia — Scores of partisans of the Unity Party have heavily resisted court officers backed by police from entering the party's headquarters to effect the arrest of some senior officials of the party.

The court officers had gone to effect the arrest of their party's officials or lock the headquarters in connection to debt owed the Worjoloh McClain Enterprise, owners of the UP's former headquarters. The Unity Party is indebted US$250,000 to the Worjoloh McClain Enterprise.

The Civil Law Court ssued a writ of arrest for the officials of the party.

"You are hereby commanded to seize and expose for sale the land, goods, and chattels of the respondent (s) herein named of the City of Monrovia, Montserrado County, and if the sum realized therefrom be not sufficient, then their real property, until you shall have raised the sum of (US$201,250.00) Two Hundred One Thousand, Two Hundred & Fifty United States Dollars," the court document noted.

The former ruling Unity Party accumulated the debt from their Old Partyheadquartersr in Congo which led to her eviction in 2021.

The party's lawyer, according to our Judicial Correspondent, admitted in open court of being indebted to Worjoloh McClain Enterprises, owner of UP's Old Headquarters.

FrontPageAfrica further gathered that the Court officers were seen at the Unity Party Headquarter on Board Street to arrest theParty'sy new leadership or to close the Party's Headquarters on Broad Street, until the amount in question can be paid as provided by law.

It can be recalled, that McClain contended that the lease agreement has since expired in 2018, but up to and including July 2020, the Unity Party owes arrears of 250, 000 United States Dollars for three years, and since refused, failed, and neglected to pay the amount.