Liberia: LNP Arrests Seven Persons in Connection to July 26 Violence

2 August 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Seven persons have been arrested by the Liberia National Police in connection to the street violence of July 26, 2022. Those arrested are: Kendrick S. Pelenah, 30, Joshua S. Karr, 28, Pukar Roberts, 36, Ben B. Togba h, 25, Foday N. Massaquoi, 23, Aaron K. Chea, 26 and Abdurahman Barrie.

The Police has also launched a manhunt for the remaining individuals and will shortly solicit the assistance of the public by releasing names and photographs of the wanted persons.

Meanwhile, the LNP informs the public that it is still conducting Professional Standards probe of its officers that were in charge of security for the July 26 celebration.

The public will be duly informed subsequently.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X