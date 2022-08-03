Liberia: LNP Arrests Seven Persons in Connection to July 26 Violence

Monrovia — Seven persons have been arrested by the Liberia National Police in connection to the street violence of July 26, 2022. Those arrested are: Kendrick S. Pelenah, 30, Joshua S. Karr, 28, Pukar Roberts, 36, Ben B. Togba h, 25, Foday N. Massaquoi, 23, Aaron K. Chea, 26 and Abdurahman Barrie.

The Police has also launched a manhunt for the remaining individuals and will shortly solicit the assistance of the public by releasing names and photographs of the wanted persons.

Meanwhile, the LNP informs the public that it is still conducting Professional Standards probe of its officers that were in charge of security for the July 26 celebration.

The public will be duly informed subsequently.