Liberia: Joint Statement By the International Community On July 26 Political Violence

2 August 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release

The International Community in Liberia, having learnt with concern of the serious violence committed in Monrovia on 26 July, condemns without reservation, such acts which occurred on the 175th anniversary of Independence.

We urge a prompt and thorough investigation by the police, that will bring to justice the instigators and perpetrators of these acts of violence.

We welcome the swift condemnation by political, governmental, and civil society actors of the violent acts which occurred, and we encourage all political leaders to act firmly in preventing and eliminating political intolerance and violence.

Liberia has a record of free, fair, and transparent elections over the last two decades, making this country an example of stability and democracy in the region.

Violence is not the right way to resolve disputes. Political differences should be resolved by dialogue.

We therefore encourage all actors to act responsibly and embrace the principles of tolerance, democracy, and constitutionalism for an inclusive, transparent, and peaceful election process in Liberia 2022-2023.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X