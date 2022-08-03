Nigeria Now Headquarters of Poverty, Insurrection, Joblessness - NULGE

Lokoja — Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, yesterday, in Lokoja, Kogi State, said it was lamentable that Nigeria had become the headquarters of poverty, insurrection, joblessness and all sorts of evil in Africa.

NUlGE's National President, Ambali Olatunji, who spoke at the 7th Quadrennial Delegates Conference and Inauguration of newly elected executive to run the affairs of the union in Kogi State, claimed: "This is not the Mohammadu Buhari Nigerians voted for in 2015."

He urged Nigerians to pray and elect credible leaders in 2023, because the President had failed to secure the nation.

Olatunji said Nigeria was drifting due to bad leadership, contending that the last four years under the present administration showed that the country had no one in charge.

According to him: "This is not the Buhari Nigerians voted for. I urge Nigerians to pray, and elect credible leaders in 2023, because the President has failed to provide security to the nation. The country is going through the worst form of insecurity.

"The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, is now vulnerable to insurgents. The current insecurity challenge is a shame. It is lamentable that Nigeria has become the headquartres of poverty, insurrection, joblessness and all sorts of evils in Africa.

Olatunji urged "local government workers to vote for only leaders who support LG Autonomy", praising the Kogi State government and the state Assembly for the passage of the LG autonomy bill.

NULGE's national president called on the All Progress Congress, APC, the People's Democratic Part, PDP, and Labour Party, LP, presidential candidates to speak on LG autonomy, saying, "a vote for Local Government Autonomy is a vote for development. But all of the candidates have remained mute and dumb to issue of LG autonomy."

Olatunji charged the new NULGE leadership in Kogi State to be open, transparent and carry everybody long, warning LG workers in Kogi State against misconducts.