Ghana: Writers Urged to Live Up to Expectation

Veteran journalist and diplomat, Mr Kabral Blay-Amihere, has urged writers to ensure that their works reflect the realities of the times since that is their obligation in society.

He noted that some writers produced theological contents instead of writing on issues affecting society.

Comparing works of past literary giants, such as Wole Soyinka and Chinua Achebe of Nigeria, whose works reflected the emotions and plight of the people in society, MrBlay-Amihere lamented "how some writers these days do little when it comes to political commentary."

The veteran journalist made the callduring the 9th national congress of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW), on Saturday in Accra, which preceded election of the national executives of the association.

The event was on the theme: 'What Dreams, What Challenges, What Projects for a Writers Association'.

MrBlay-Amiherecautioned the executives against sycophancy and politicisation of the association, despite the fact that they might receive support from government or any political association.

He asked the new executives to continue with the good programmes started by their predecessors.

MrBlay-Amihereadvised the executives "It should be your aim to build on the foundation and legacies of your predecessors. This can be done by observing and adopting programmesof other associations".

He appealed to the new officers to seek the welfare of members andtouted the efforts of the association in setting up the "Adinkra Scrolls", an online book selling and shopping platform for writers to be paid.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MrBlay-Amihereasked the association to protect writers from being short-changed by publishers and other groups.

He urged the executives to establish links with national and international institutions to improve activities of writers.

Outgoing President of the association, Mr Francis Gbormittah, lamented that beneficiaries of the Writers Enterprise fund had abused the fund.

According to the Outgoing General Secretary, Mr Anthony Obeng Afrane, "much couldn't be done under the GAW Students Outreach Program (GAWSOP) although they were able to launch two clubs in Accra and one in the Ashanti Region, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions of visits to senior high schools."

Mr Camynta Baezie defeated Mr Ofei Victor Nana Odei to secure the position as president for the association.

Mr Philip Boakye (Nana Asaase) lost to Mrs Ohui Agbenyega Allotey in the bid for vice presidential position, while Sylvanus Bedzrah defeated Emmanuel Wilson for the position of general secretary.

Mr Kelly Agbesi Michael and MrPenni Erick Akyea won as the deputy general secretary and treasurer respectively.