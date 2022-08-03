Ghana: Digitalisation of Tourism Sites Best in Ensuring Economic Growth

Nnipahiamoa — The digitalisation of tourism centers and sites in the country to attract global patronage for an improved revenue mobilisation is the best way to ensure economic growth, Kwasi Adu Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister, has said.

He cited that the Egypt Digitalised Historical Pyramids and other famous attraction sites, which people all over the world could access through the internet to experience the sites for a fee.

Mr Gyan made the observation on Thursday at Nnipahioa, when he toured some tourism attraction sites and scenes, in the region.

The sites included the Magic Brass Pan, known in Akan as Ayadasuo, in Bono Manso, Kunsu Slave market, Dr Martin Luther King Junior Durbar Grounds and Bono Manso Waterfall.

Mr Gyan said government was committed to harnessing tourism potentials in the country towards economic development.

He noted that: "l am happy to announce that we have mounted a telephony mask at Buabeng-Fiema, to enhance telecommunication network reception for the people, especially tourists, who visit the monkeys sanctuary".

Mr Gyan said that as part of the Green Ghana Day, trees were planted on 60 acres land around the Buoyem caves and bats colony site, to promote eco-tourism and reforestation.

He said Bono Manso, according to oral tradition, was the cradle of man in the first ancient kingdom, and has promised to preserve the community and its sites.

Mr Gyan assured that the Bono East Regional Co-ordinating Council (BERCC) would seek public-private partnership, to develop the unknown tourist sites in the region.

The Bono East Regional Director, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Joseph Appiagyei, said the area was endowed with numerous attraction centers including Fuller falls, Digya National Park and Forikrom Boten shrine and caves.

Others are the geographical center of Ghana in Kintampo, Bono Manso slave market, Kintampo waterfall, Buoyem ecotourism center, Kintampo canopy walkway, and Tanoboase sacred Grove and rock formations.

Mr Appiagyei disclosed that the region plans to celebrate the annual Emancipation Day at Bono Manso and Kunsu in the years ahead, to promote the rich cultural heritage of the people.