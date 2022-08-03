Liberia: Leopard Snatches 3-Year-Old Girl in Nimba

Nimba County — Traditional leaders in Nimba county have launched an investigation into circumstances that led to a leopard from the bush snatching away a three-year-old girl on July 25, 2022.

The incident occurred while the victim was eating with her friends in a house in Garr Whynor Town, electoral district#2, Nimba county.

Family members told The New Dawn that the minor came from plaiting her hair a nearby house to celebrate the recently held July 26 Independence Day with friends.

The grandmother of the little girl, Ma Betty Dolo, narrated that after her granddaughter returned from plaiting her hair, she joined her friends to eat when a leopard came from the bush and snatched her from among her friends and took her into the bush.

Ma Dolo revealed that two women in the town openly confirmed that the animal came from the bush and took the child away.

This is the first of its kind in Garr Whynor Town, she added.

She said for a living animal to come from the bush and to take human being in town is a very bad situation.

Speaking to reporters, Alvin B. Toaloe, a senior staff of the traditional council of Nimba said traditional leaders are working with some zoes, who were invited by residents of the town, including family members to search for the little girl dead or alive.

Mr. Toaloe said whenever such an incident happened, traditional leaders are invited to make sure the body is retrieved from the bush.

This is the second incident in less than a year for a child to face such fate while playing with friends.