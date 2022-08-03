Liberia: Weah Denies CDC-COP Exists

Gets troll on the internet

President George Weah received a barrage of trolling across social media platforms on Monday, August 2, 2022, after he vehemently denied that the CDC-Council of Patriots does not exist.

On both Facebook and WhatsApp chatrooms the president was described as "a liar" with some asking questions saying "who can believe this sh***t among other invectives that cannot be used in this paper.

The president was addressing the July 26, violence for the first time, six days after students of the vanguard Student Unification Party (SUP) where brutally assorted before the watchful eyes of uniformed police officers by thugs calling themselves CDC-Councils of Patriots.

"As the founding father of the Congress for Democratic Change, now the Coalition for Democratic Change, that we do not have any CDC-COP within our organization."

The governing CDC has not publicly commented since the violence, leaving many to believe it is working in concert with the CoP.

But President Weah in his statement denounced in the strongest terms, the violence which occurred in the early hours of July 26, at the time Liberians were preparing to celebrate.

He said violence is totally unacceptable, and notes that he has emphasized in all of his public engagements the need to maintain the hard-earned peace Liberians now enjoy, adding "This is a cause for which I have lent personal sacrifice - as an ambassador of peace."

He says anyone who claims to love him or to follow his political ideology, cannot do so with violence.

"Anyone or group that has my image on a banner in support of me and my government must be peaceful, respectful, and tolerant. You cannot support a man of peace by being violent."

One social media user, Seltue Karweaye Sr. wrote: "So international & local pressures forced Dator to finally leave his recording studio to disown the CDC-COP & instructed for their immediate arrest. My Pekins, your on your own."

"President George Weah, we are tired of EMPTY TALK with no action. Arrest, charge and prosecute all your loyalists who carried out the violence on July 26. We want to be convinced by real actions, not words," another user Varney Sackey wrote.

Meanwhile, Weah has mandated the Ministry of Health here to provide medication to students, who sustained injuries during protest on July 26, Liberia's Independence Day, six days after the bloody violence that was streamed live via social media.

University of Liberia campus-based Vanguard Student Unification Party (SUP) on Tuesday, 26, 2022 staged a peaceful protest before the Embassy of the United States near Monrovia against celebration of Liberia's 175th Independence, citing among others, extreme hardship, despicable suffering and sordid social decadence in the country.

But the protesters were chased and attacked by a pro-government group, CDC-Council of Patriots, inflicting wounds on the students, leaving several of them hospitalized. One the critically wounded students, Christopher Walters, has been reportedly taken abroad for proper medication.

The government initially condemned the act but stopped short of making any arrest.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Information said the students never sought permission from the government to protest.

The Liberia National Police via its spokesperson Moses Carter, said it has no clue on those behind the attack, and called on the public to help the Police with information that would lead to arresting suspects.

However, in a nationwide address on Monday, August 1, exactly six days after the incident, President Weah mandated the Ministry of Justice and the entire national security apparatus to immediately arrest all those involved in the violent incident on July 26, 2022 and ensure that they face the full weight of the law.

"I have also instructed the Minister of Health to ensure that all those who sustained injuries during the violent attack be given the best medical treatment at the expense of the government", Mr. Weah says.