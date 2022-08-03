West Africa: ECOWAS Concerned Over Events in Guinea

2 August 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has expressed its deep concern about the increasing socio-political tension in Guinea and deplores the violence that took place in Conakry on 28 and 29 July 2022, resulting in fatalities, injuries and destruction of property.

The Community calls for the release of the detainees and for the prompt investigation into the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incidents with a view to bringing perpetrators to justice, in accordance with the law.

ECOWAS appeals to the Guinean authorities, the political class and the Civil Society to engage in an inclusive dialogue in order to de-escalate the tension and agree on a reasonable timeframe and modalities for the peaceful restoration of constitutional order.

The Community remains fully committed to supporting the Transition authorities and the Guinean people in this endeavor, including through the ECOWAS Mediation led by H.E. Boni Yayi.

