Liberia: Dr. Whapoe - Liberian Leaders Lack Empathy

Opposition Vision for Liberia Transformation (VOLT) political leader Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe says Liberians are suffering so badly in their own country because they are governed by leaders who lack empathy and compassion for the plight of others.

Dr. Whapoe made the claim while delivering a keynote address at the first kindergarten graduation and thanksgiving program of the High Learner International School over the weekend in Barnesville.

"Our country is currently ruled by people that have no empathy and compassion for those they are leading," said Dr. Whapoe.

Whapoe lamented that Liberia is currently governed by leaders that have no understanding, feelings, compassion and empathy for the people and country they govern.

He believes these are responsible for the poverty and backwardness of the country.

"Character is not a purchased commodity, but a fundamental commitment of love, understanding and compassion for other people," Whapoe continued.

Dr. Whapoe noted that if Liberia will get better and transform for the betterment of everybody, Liberian leaders should learn to put themselves in the situation of the people.

"I am discussing empathy where you will put yourself in the case and situation of others and this is the question our leaders have failed to ask themselves," said Dr. Whapoe.

The VOLT political leader suggested that until Liberian leaders can put themselves in the shoes of their citizens and country, they will never be good leaders.

Addressing the school administration, Dr. Whapoe urged it to be patient and continue to develop and train the grass root children of this country.

He added that character and integrity are what Liberia needs, saying they can be achieved when the current generation is developed.

"Character is like planting [a] seed. When you plant a seed, you have to do it on solid ground and water it. And when it grows up the roots can not easily be uprooted," noted Dr. Whapoe.

He said today the school is planting a seed in the children and tomorrow the society will remember the institution for doing that.

In a related development, Dr. Whapoe has awarded two years scholarship to five students each of the institution through his organization called "Leaving No Child Behind."

The Leaving No Child Behind education program aims to provide scholarship opportunities for underprivileged young Liberians to further their education.

The Higher Learner International School in Beverly Hill Community, Barnesville Township graduated over sixteen students from its kindergarten division over the weekend.

The graduation, thanksgiving and honoring ceremony was the first commencement of the school's kindergarten division. -Edited by Winston W. Parley