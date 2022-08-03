Liberia: SUP - Wounded Student Protester Leaves Liberia

Badly wounded student protester Christopher Sivili Walters has been taken out of Liberia to an unknown destination for further medical treatment, leaders of his campus-based Student Unification Party (SUP) say.

The University of Liberia (UL) - based SUP told a local broadcaster in Monrovia Monday, 1 August 2022 that Sivili had to be taken out of Liberia because people were still allegedly after his life while in hospital here.

During Liberia's 175th Independence Day celebration, Sivili was attacked mercilessly by supporters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) calling themselves CDC Council of Patriots (CDC - COP) and stripped naked lived on video.

The video went viral on social media, reminding Liberians of the inhumane treatment and painful murder of then-sitting Liberian president Samuel Kanyon Doe by rebel fighters under the command of now Nimba County Senator Prince Yormi Johnson (PYJ).

Besides Sivili, several other members of SUP were badly injured when they were attacked by the CDC - COP outside the United States Embassy near Monrovia on Independence Day, 26 July 2022.

SUP Secretary General Jusu Kamara alleged on Fabric FM that they had to take Sivili out of the country because people were still after the wounded student's life.

Kamara lamented that the health condition of SUP militants and peaceful university students who were brutalized on 26 July remain very critical and severe.

Kamara complained that their comrades were brutalized and they continue to suffer cruel pains in critical conditions.

He said some have been unconscious for days, suffering severe pains and are not responding to treatment.

"SUP was never in confrontation with any rival group. Our comrades were very peaceful in our assembly but unfortunately, they were simply beaten and brutalized gruesomely by gangs and hoodlums," Kamara said.

He said they have not been able to go back to school because there are people who are after them.

Last week, members of the Student Unification Party were about to stage a peaceful protest when their assembly was disrupted by some members of the CDC - COP.

The students had gathered Tuesday morning, 26 July outside the US Embassy to embark on a peaceful parade, far from Centennial Memorial Pavilion where Liberia's 175th Independence Day indoor program was taking place.

While the students were setting up for the protest under the banner "Fix the Country," they were attacked by CDC - COP, a group loyal to the ruling establishment.

The students said they intended to bring to the attention of the public and the international community the bad governance, including corruption, poverty, insecurity and the dire state of infrastructure under the rule of the CDC regime.

The government is yet to make any arrest despite videos and photos of the perpetrators flooding social media, in addition to the suspects holding a press conference to justify their action. -Edited by Winston W. Parley