Ghana: Youth and Sports Ministry's Chief Director Honoured

Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Alhaji Hafiz Adam, has been adjudged as one of the best performing Chief Directors of the Civil Service for 2021.

Alhaji Adam received the recognition for his outstanding leadership qualities and efforts in the promotion of sports in the country during the year under review.

He was presented with a plaque and citation at a ceremony held on Friday to climax the 2022 Civil Service Week Celebrations.

The Deputy Director of Human Resources Directorate of the Ministry, Francisca Atuluk, and the Principal Executive Officer, Francis Henaku were also awarded as best workers in their various categories in Civil Service.

Alhaji Adam also led the Ministry of Youth and Sports to emerge winners of the Inter Ministerial football tournament which was part of activities for the week-long celebrations.

A determined Ministry of Youth and Sports beat a very-dominant Ministry of Justice and Attorney General's Department side at the grand finale to be crowned overall winners.

The maiden tournament, organised by Office of the Head of Civil Service in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, saw 32 ministries competing for the ultimate giant trophy and bragging rights.

The best player of the tournament and top scorer went to Henry Brock and Andrew Koranteng both of the Ministry of Youth and Sports as well as the best fan base also going to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Alhaji Adam congratulated the players, match officials and the organisers for a professionally-organised tournament, adding that he greatly admired the commitment of all to make the maiden edition of the tournament a success.

Personally, he said, he was delighted to receive the recognition as one of the best Chief Directors within the year under review, which would motivate him to do more to transform the ministry.