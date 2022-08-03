Ghana: 5 Arrested in Connection With Attacks On NDC Regional Office

2 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah Sunyani

The police in Techiman have arrested five persons in connection with attacks on the Bono East National Democratic Congress regional party office.

They were identified as Kwadwo Adjei, aka cocaine, Illiasu Sulemana, aka oboot, Andrew Kemire, FatauAbdullai, and AlhajiNunu.

A police source at the Bono East Regional Police Command confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

During the attacks one person suffered multiple knife wounds and was currently on admission at the Techiman government hospital, the source said.

The police said the sliding windows of the party office and a vehicle, which was parked at the office, were also vandalised.

"We wish to take the opportunity to urged individuals and groups to choose dialogue rather than violence to resolve their differences since the police would not hesitate to apply the law," the source stated

