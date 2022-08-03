Ghana: Resident of Nkonya Kpodzi Allegedly Killed By Unknown Assailants

Ho — A 31-year-old resident of Nkonya Kpodzi in the Biakoye District of the Volta Region, Daniel Brimpong, has been shot dead by unknown assailants in the early hours of yesterday.

He was shot when he allegedly 'strayed into a restricted side ( Security Zone)' of the Alavanyo - Nkonya conflict area.

The Commander of the 66 Artillery Regiment, Ho, Lt Col Edward Appiah-Sarpong, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, said that the tragedy occurred when Mr Brimpong sneaked into the restricted area to engage in farming.

He gave the assurance that security personnel had brought the situation under control and were intensifying patrol to arrest the unknown assailants.

Lt Col Appiah-Sarpong advised residents of the two feuding communities not to trespass the restricted area for their own safety.

He appealed to anyone with information on the incident to report to the police to assist in arresting the perpetrators of the crime.

Lt Col Appiah-Sarpong cautioned the people against entering the restricted area to help ensure peace.

Meanwhile, the body of Brimpong had been deposited at the Margaret Marquart Hospital mortuary, Kpando, for autopsy and preservation.

It will be recalled that Alavanyo-Nkonya have been fighting over a portion of land for decades, resulting in the death of many innocent people.

For some time now there have been relative peace in the area.