Ghana: Asante-Akim North Municipality ups Infrastructural Devt for Vibrant Local Economy

The Asante-Akim North Municipality has initiated socioeconomic development projects to boost infrastructure for a vibrant local economy.

They are meant to build the resilient local economy of the people of Asante -Akim North, attract investment, create job opportunities and improve livelihoods.

The government-funded projects included an Electricity Company of Ghana sub-Station, agroprocessing factory, plantain and onion market, a fire station and the construction of an administrative edifice to enhance the Municipal Assembly's activities.

The overarching agenda is to expand socioeconomic activities, create wealth and jobs in the municipality which is noted for its booming farming activities, an attractive destination for plantain traders from neighbouring West African countries, especially those from Togo, Niger and Burkina Faso.

The government will continue to support and assist the residents to enhance their livelihoods, the factory, amongst others, is expected to help industrialise the plantain production industry for the benefit of the farmers and the rationale behind situating an electricity sub-Station at Agogo is to address the intermittent power outages in the area.

Francis Oti Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive, lauded Simon Osei-Mensah, the Regional Minister and the Regional Coordinating Council for their resolve to give the projects the needed attention, supervision and monitoring to serve the desired purposes of expanding the municipality, create job opportunities and improve livelihoods.

He admonished the residents to give their backing for the successful implementation of government projects and programmes designed to improve their livelihoods so as to create wealth and expand the municipality.