Ghana: Soccer for Dreamers Donates to U-17 Clubs in Accra, Kumasi

US-based Soccer for Dreamers Foundation, has donated some basic equipment including football boots, shin guards, footballs among other kits to some Under-17 clubs in Accra and Kumasi.

The donation by the foundation, co-founded by three siblings Jed, Baruch and Kayden Akwaboah, forms part of their efforts to help groom and support local talents to get the best of the fundamentals of the game of football from the grassroots.

Ada-based Take Heart FC as well as FC Young Agenda, Simple Real, H.B NAT Academy and Fakwa FC each received 17 boots, shin guards, 10 balls and a set of jersey.

Kumasi-based Roman Stallion FC, Sonic FC and Fakwa FC were not left out as they also received equal number of the equipment.

Speaking after watching a mini football tournament organised for FC Young Agenda, Simple Real, H.B NAT Academy and winners Take Heart FC at the Tema Prisco Park last Thursday where the items were presented, Jed Akwaboah said he together with his siblings realised how fortunate they were to have all equipment and facilities needed to enjoy the game of football from age five years.

"We have played football in Ghana, England, Singapore and the United States, experiencing some top facilities.

"However, back home in Ghana, we realised that about 10 to 20 per cent of our age mates could not afford the basic equipment to enjoy their game and take it to the next level, so we decided to come together and collect all these items from clubs and individuals back in the States to be given out."

According to him, the support was overwhelming as they received over $2,000 and over 200 football boots among others to be given out.

He promised the donation was going to be a yearly affair, noting that it was their hope to see every kid in Ghana have access to the basic equipment to play and enjoy football like they are doing.

"We look forward to being back here in Ghana next year, in a much bigger and better manner than we did this year, and we pray to reach out to kids in the remote areas of the country," he added.

Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARF) Vice Chairman, Gabriel Godwin Kwao, who was the special guest of honour at the event, thanked the three siblings and the foundation for the gesture done the teams, noting that "the donation has come at the right time as we seek to prepare for the new season."