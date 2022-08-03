Liberia: Police Grabs Seven CDC-COP Protestors

2 August 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Liberian National Police announced Tuesday that its officers have arrested seven persons in connection with the rival protestors.

On July 26, 2022, students from the University of Liberia-based student party-Students Unification Party(SUP) staged an anti-government protest and submitted their statement to the American Embassy.

The students staged the protest to demand the arrest of present George Weah's officials who were indicted by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission report.

SUP protestors clashed with pro-government counter-protestors, known as CDC Council of patriots. This led to a number of persons sustaining wounds.

But in a statement by President Weah, he condemned the action and said those CDC-COP protestors were not part of their party.

According to spokesman, Moses Carter, those arrested from the CDC-COP are Kendrick S. Pelenah, 30; Joshua S. Karr, 28; Pukar Roberts, 36; Ben B. Togbah, 25; Foday N. Massaquoi, 23; Aaron K. Chea, 26 and Abdurahman Barrie.

Carter said the police have launched a manhunt for the remaining individuals and will shortly need the assistance of the public by releasing their names and photographs of the wanted persons.

In addition to that, he said the police is still conducting a professional standards probe of its own officers that were in charge of security for the July 26 celebration and were said to be on duty when the violence erupted

