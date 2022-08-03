Liberia: Barrage of Condemnations On Violent Protest

There has been a series of condemnations by a number of countries from the international community in relation to the violent protest which took place on July 26, 2022

Below is the full statement issued Tuesday by the international community:

"The International Community in Liberia, having learned with the concern of the serious violence committed in Monrovia on 26 July, condemns without reservation, such acts which occurred on the 175th anniversary of Independence.

We urge a prompt and thorough investigation by the police, that will bring to justice the instigators and perpetrators of these acts of violence.

We welcome the swift condemnation by political, governmental, and civil society actors of the violent acts which occurred, and we encourage all political leaders to act firmly in preventing and eliminating political intolerance and violence.

Liberia has a record of free, fair, and transparent elections over the last two decades, making this country an example of stability and democracy in the region.

Violence is not the right way to resolve disputes. Political differences should be resolved by dialogue.

We, therefore, encourage all actors to act responsibly and embrace the principles of tolerance, democracy, and constitutionalism for an inclusive, transparent, and peaceful election process in Liberia 2022-2023."