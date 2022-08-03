Liberia: Urgent Need to Resuscitate Tappita Hospital

editorial

it is a renowned and acceptable reality that health is wealth and no nation can progressively excel when its citizens are saddled with poor health; that is while only healthy people build a vibrant country greatly admired globally.

By the same token, when the established health center is plagued with degraded political attention and gravely forsaken, and unable to live up in a meaningful way to its professional usefulness and services to the people, it can have effect on the country.

And more so, if even exacerbates the health status of the people most craved for medical services expected to be on the health forward march.

In view of this, an alarming "SOS CALL" from the Jackson Fiah Doe Memorial Hospital (JFDMH) and the only referral medical entity in Tappita, Nimba County is in a very critical distress and needs an urgent attention. Even though this government has been doing a lot to provide some basic health materials, there is still the need for more support. For instance, on the line of vehicle, we have observed that only one vehicle is available to the hospital.

At times, professional doctors ride motor bike to go to some places. This is a big risk. We all know the number of years people take to study; and to let those brains riding bikes is completely detrimental.

In addition to this, the hospital will need more doctors including specialists, adequate drugs, medical equipment and other medicinal provisions, also with emphasis on the complete revitalization of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to make it thoroughly functional to cater to the tasks and meet up with all the required challenges. Even a visit to the hospital recently, showed that there is no bone doctor there. Not that they are not around, but what will attract them to go there and work when there is only one vehicle.

We have to commend the current staff at the hospital because they are doing extremely well. Some patients there made it clear that they are competent doctors there but the government and other friendly countries need to help them. Remember that it is the only referral hospital there which attracts people from the South East, neighboring Guinea and Ivory Coast

This very crucial appeal is knocking on the doors of the nation's partner in progress and by extension, growth and development; thorough its Embassy here. We must commend the People's Republic of China (PRC) whose exquisite medical architectural structure has transformed the landscape. We know they can still do more in some of these areas.

Besides the government and friendly countries, we also urge companies such as Arcelor Mittal Liberia, Solway HPX and others to do try to buttress government's efforts.

At the same time, we are urging the government to rush quickly with the most needed support to save JFDMH and save it from dying miserably on an isolated island of total forgetfulness.

Remember, only a healthy people can build a great nation and while it is a vivid reality that health is wealth; forget not the urgent need to resuscitate Jackson Fiah Memorial and referral Hospital

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Saturday, February 12, 2011 dedicated the Jackson Fiah Doe Memorial Regional Referral Hospital in Tappita, Nimba County, paying homage to the late educator and politician for the sacrifices he made toward the development of the country and the democratic process.

The President recalled the courage, strength, commitment and dedication of the late Jackson Doe to national duty, and pointed out that those virtues provided Liberians the opportunity to see Liberia rise again, in recognition of the election of 2005.

Among the services which the Jackson Fiah Doe Memorial Regional Referral Hospital tasked to provide are: obstetrics and gynecology; pediatrics; surgery; internal medicine; ophthalmology; ear, nose and throat (ENT); and emergency. The hospitals state-of-the-art Diagnostic Department will offer CT scans, X-rays, Endoscopy, Ultra Sonograms, Echocardiograms, Electrocardiographs (ECG), electroencephalographs (EEG), etc

It is important that government pays attention to this hospital