Nigeria: 2023 - Fixing Nigeria More Important Than Money Politicians Offer Me - Okey Bakassi

Nigerian actor and stand-up comedian, Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule, popularly known as Okey Bakassi has said that fixing Nigeria is of the utmost priority to him than the money politicians have to offer him.

The funnyman in a series of tweets on Tuesday said he is currently focusing all his attention on who becomes the next president.

He said, "Fixing Nigeria is more important to me now than any money any politician has to offer. If Nigeria becomes safe and economically stable, people like me will make money from safely using our talent across the country... like we used to. #letsfixNigeria

"Sorry if I don't notice when you drag or troll me on social media, due to my political views. I'm currently focusing my attention on who becomes the next president. I'll get back to you after the election. Pls bear with me #ndiara #letsfixNigeria."(sic)

The stand-up comedian noted that there is nothing funny about Nigeria's current situation.

He said, "Because I'm an actor, some people want me to act like all is well with Nigeria. I'm a comedian but there is nothing funny about the situation in the country."