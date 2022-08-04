Sierra Leone: President Weah Extends Condolences and Sympathy to Sierra Leone

3 August 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah is deeply saddened by the dreadful loss of lives in Freetown, Sierra Leone, resulting from an explosion of a fuel tanker on Friday, November 5, 2021.

The tanker is reported to have collided with another vehicle in a very populated part of the city, leaving scores dead and many others badly injured. President Weah has described the accident as a major tragedy for the region.

He called on Liberians to pray for and with Sierra Leone as the country reels from the consequence of such a terrifying incident. The President has also extended heartfelt condolences to his counterpart, President Julius Maada Bio, the government and people of Sierra Leone, families of the deceased, and all those impacted by the accident.

Pres. Weah offered Liberia's full support and assistance as the Sierra Leonean authorities begin efforts to treat the injured and recover the dead.

The Liberian Leader beseeched the Almighty God to grant solace and respite to the bereaved families while granting repose to the souls of the deceased.

