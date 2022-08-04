Liberia: LMHRA Advances Step to Guide Clinical Trial of Medicines

Monrovia — The Liberia Medicine and Health Regulatory Authority (LMHRA), has climaxed a day-long dialogue on Regulation of Clinical Trial, aimed at safeguarding the public on taking safe medicine in Liberia.

The discussion which brought together about 60 stakeholders in the medical sector also highlight the need for qualified medicine before being used in Liberia, using the regulatory procedure.

Stakeholders at the discussion agreed on seven regulations that will be placed on the LMHRA Website for correction if the need be.

Speaking at the end of the dialogue over the weekend, Health Minister, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah said the regulation will ensure that scientific research work on medicines is conducted properly.

She expressed optimism that the regulation if conducted to meet global standards, will ensure the safety of those in the country.

At the same time, Minister Jallah committed the Ministry of Health's willingness to work along with the LMHRA to ensure that the regulations are conducted in a way that will meet International standards.

For his part, Nimba County District Three Representative Joseph Somwarbi, who chairs the House Committee on Health, sees the regulation as a good idea, noting that it is important to ensure the safety of those in the country.

Representative Somwarbi noted that there are a lot of drugs that will need clinical trial and the formulation of the said policy document is crucial.

He also emphasizes the need for the regulatory procedure to have legal backing aimed at enforcing its adherence and documentation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, Rep. Somwarbi further promised to ensure that the LMHRA gets the fullest support and empowerment to enforce its regulation.

The promulgated seven new regulations which seek to guide the pharmaceutical sector of Liberia, are in fulfillment of Part 5 Section 7 of the Liberia Medicines & Health Products Regulations Authority Act of 2010; which confers upon the authority, the responsibility of regulating medicines and health products within the country.

In her special remarks, LMHRA Managing Director Keturah Smith-Chineh notes that the trial is more scientific and not known to Africans, especially in Liberia.

Nevertheless, she noted that the trial will show how medicine is affecting the lives of consumers and will show how medicines are effective in treating diseases.

"Before a medicine comes out to be recognized for treating diseases it has to go through Clinical Trial," Madam Smith-Chineh averred.

Madam Smith-Chineh is confident that the new clinical procedure will curb the risks of conducting processes that lead to misinformation and without following the scientific process.

Therefore, she believes that guiding this process required the creation of a policy document.

The LMHRA Managing Director noted that the document does not necessarily have to go through Legislative approval, on grounds that a member of the Legislature is already following the process.

She said: "This document is been created and will be placed on the entity's website and once there is a need for a clinical trial, the LMHRA needs to be aware.

Meanwhile, Madam Smith-Chineh has warned, that a violation of said regulation will lead penalty because medicine needed to be guided through a clinical trial.