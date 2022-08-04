Liberia: Bluecrest University Launches 'Let's Make Liberia Great Again Football Tournament'

Monrovia — Liberia's premier IT University, BlueCrest University continues to break barriers and add ingenuity to its many learning platforms.

Since its establishment in 2014, the University has evolved to provide learning portfolios such as cloud computing, cyber security, advanced software programming, established and networking platform, Health Analytics, Data Science, Machine Learning, and Deep learning technologies, among others.

In addition the University has evolved its platform for giving rich and elevated opportunity for all aspiring school children to showcase their spirit of talent in the country's most populous sports - football.

Recently, the school, through its "Let's Make Liberia Great" (LMLG) platform, officially launched the first edition of its annual Inter-School Football Tournament.

Dubbed the "LMLG Football Cup", the high school tournament seeks to give opportunity to "all aspiring school children to showcase their talent" on the football pitch.

"Football in Liberia maintains a very close status to the heart of every citizen of the country and the budding youngsters have inherited the heritage and legacy of this game in full," said Dr. Umesh Neelakantan, President of BlueCrest University.

"BlueCrest is also very closely governed through its mission of higher education contribution to the citizens of this blessed country. With an expanded thoughts of perspective, BlueCrest has a progressive mindset of integrating its mission with the pro poor empowered agenda of the government."

Dr. Neelakantan noted that as a mark of absolute respect to the government's established interventions for different disciplines of growth and development, BlueCrest feels excited to contribute through its noble platform "Let's make Liberia Great."

About the Tournament

According to the administration, The LMLG Football Cup will be hosted at the famous Invincible Sports Park from 1st - 14th of November, 2022 and will be opened to 32 participating schools from across the country with fabulous prizes in store for top performers.

With registration fee of US$50 per participating school (10 -12 grades), winners of the tournament will receive a cash prize of US$2,000 and a trophy, while the runners-up will receive a cash prize of US$1,000 along with a runners-up trophy.

Other prizes include the golden boot for the Most Valuable Player (MVP), Best Goalkeeper, Highest Goal scorer, and Fair Play team, among others.

Meanwhile, President George Weah, as the Chief Patron of sports, is expected to grace the opening event and make the first kick off of the occasion on November 1, 2022.

The school says the LMLG Football Cup, after this maiden edition, will be held annually going forward. It is being sponsored by several partners, the school said.

"BlueCrest Liberia looks forward to all graced young school children for competing in this great football tournament and making their school proud."

The launch of this football tournament comes five months after the University began its LMLG Scholarship program, through which the University provided scholarships for 30 undergraduates before the start of the 2022/2023 academic year.

The 30 students, all of whom are 2020 and 2021 high school graduates, were selected among 74 applicants who sat for an evaluation test conducted on January 22, 2021.

The top six performing students were awarded a 100 percent scholarship, while the next top 10 ranking students received 50 percent and the remaining 14 students received 25 percent.

In June this year, BlueCrest University achieved another significant milestone following the inauguration of its new annex campus in Congo Town to host the university's vocational and technical courses of Information Technology, Fashion and Design, Management, NGO Management; Digital Marketing, and many other new generation perspectives.