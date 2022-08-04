Ghana: Independent Candidate Launches Campaign for 2024 Presidential Election

A Reverend Minister and Entrepreneur, Richmond Owusu Frimpong, has declared his intention to contest as an independent candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

He explained that he was running as an independent candidate because political parties had not been "truthful and trustworthy" to the citizenry over the years.

"I have been nursing the idea to contest for the presidential election since 2014 and this is the opportune time for me to save the country's future from destruction," Rev. Frimpong indicated.

Making the declaration at the launch of his campaign dubbed: 'Save Ghana Now', at Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra Region, he pledged to run an all-inclusive campaign that would call on all citizens to join him in saving the country's future for the next generation so that they were not judged by posterity.

He noted that his major focus when elected president would be to tackle corruption head on by ensuring that corrupt officials were thoroughly investigated and those found culpable prosecuted and hinted of undertaking a review of the 1992 Constitution, especially clauses relating to appointments made by the president.

"I will focus to tackle corruption head on, a canker successive presidents have not taken the political will to deal with and has eaten into the fabric of our society and was retarding progress, growth and development of our country and will also ensure appointments made by presidents are reduced and for instance, the president should not be the one to appoint an IGP and other sensitive political appointments.

"The review will give power to the people and institutions to choose their leaders themselves because the Constitution needs to be reviewed to curb "political state capture", scrap the payment of ex-gratia and steer the affairs of the country with not more than 14 ministers," Rev. Frimpong promised.