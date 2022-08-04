Ghana: Head of Civil Service Honours Ambrose Dery

The Minister for The Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, has received an Honorary Award for his active participation in the Annual Civil Service Week Celebrations (ACSW) over the years.

The efforts of the Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Nandom were recognised at an Awards Ceremony organised by the Office of the Head of Civil Service in Accra on Friday to climax 2022 ACSW.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Dery dedicated the Award to Management and Staff of the Ministry for their support since he was appointed to the position in 2017.

He also expressed gratitude to the Head of the Civil Service, Nana Agyekum-Dwamena and the organisers of the celebrations for the honour done to him.

He urged the staff of the Ministry and the service as a whole to be disciplined and obey the rules and regulations of the Service to maintain its standard.

In his welcome address, Nana Agyekum-Dwamena, commended MrDery for his good work and continued support and participation in the Annual Civil Service Week Celebrations.

Aside from the Minister, two staff members of the Ministry for the Interior; Ms Cornelia EmefaDzikunoo, Senior State Protocol Officer and Ms Jennifer EsinamAmewornu received Award for Excellent Customer Service, and Punctuality and Dedicated Service in the Civil Service respectively.

In all, the Best Performed Chief Director in Ghana's Civil Service for 2021 was Mr Patrick Nomo, Chief Director of the Ministry of Finance. He was followed by Mr Godwin Brocke, Chief Director of Office of the Head of Civil Service and MrsMamle Andrews, Chief Director of the Ministry of Information.

The ceremony forms part of the annual Civil Service Week Celebration which seeks to recognise Outstanding Chief Directors, Directors and Heads of Departments.

It also serves as an opportunity to honour Civil Service Staff in the professional and sub-professional classes while honouring key individuals who have contributed immensely to the growth of the Ghana Civil Service.

The 2022 Civil Service Week Celebrations and Awards Ceremony was on the theme 'Digitization in the Civil Service of Ghana: An Agenda for Improved Productivity and Service Delivery.

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was Guest of Honour for the occasion, commended the Civil Service and its hierarchy for making significant strides in digitalisation.

He urged the Service to put necessary measures in place to improve service delivery for the benefit of the country.