Liberia: AMEU Disciplines Student Leader for Involvement in Violence

The African Methodist Episcopal University in Monrovia has with immediate effect relieved Student Abdurahman Barry of his position as president of the 22nd graduating class and head of the student governing council for his involvement in violent protest perpetrated by the CDC-Councils of Patriot (CoP) against protesting students from the University of Liberia.

According to a release issued Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the AME University placed Student Abdurahman Barry and all other students of the University, who were involved in the violence, on disciplinary probation.

The university condemned and categorically denounced all forms of violence orchestrated on the day of the incident, regardless of who is involved and whom it affects, while lauding the mandate issued by President Weah for an immediate investigation.

The release says the AME University joins other Liberians and relevant non-state- actors in calling on the government to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Lonestar Cell MTN partners with Transsion to Launch the New Camon-19 and Spark 9 Smartphone series with Double Data Offer

"Our prayers are with all individuals that were injured during the incident, especially Christopher Sivili, a student of the university Liberia who is said to be hospitalized", the release reads.

The university cautioned the student body on campus to cultivate its core values of integrity, diversity and liberty, as they exercise their rights guaranteed under the law.

The Administration said it has been confirmed from video footage circulating on social media and through an internal investigation on campus that several students, including the president of the governing council, were directly or indirectly involved with the incident.