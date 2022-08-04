Ghana: Injunction On GPL Mini-League

3 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Former elite side Eleven Wonders have placed an injunction on the much-heralded Ghana Football Association (GFA) mini-league slated for the Accra Sports Stadium tomorrow.

The promotional league play-off was billed to be played among division one sides - Ebusua Dwarfs, Liberty Professionals and Tamale City for a slot in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) for next season.

But Eleven Wonders, who were relegated in the immediately-ended GPL season, felt they should replace the demoted AshantiGold, thus, placing court an interlocutory injunction on the play-off.

