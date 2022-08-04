Ghana: 30 Immigration Officers Graduate From DTA

A total of 30 officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) last Thursday graduated from the Detective Training Academy (DTA) as prosecutors.

The officers who underwent six-week training in immigration laws and practices, and other areas of law are expected to boost prosecution for immigration-related offenses through the newly created Prosecution Unit of the Service.

During the course, Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI) Emmanuel Faith Otchere-Baafuor, emerged the Overall Best Student and Best in Criminal Investigations, ASI Kusi-AppiahKuffuor won Best Conduct while ASI Prosper Soliku received the Commandant's Special Award.

At the graduation event, Kwame AsuahTakyi, Comptroller-General of Immigration, in a speech read on his behalf, said the training formed part of the strategy of expanding the legal department of the Service to all 19 operational regions of the service.

He noted that, it would resolve jurisdiction problems and human rights issues that befall current practices in immigration prosecution.

He said that the new prosecutors would be posted across the regions for swifter prosecution of offenders in the bid to discourage immigration crimes and improve national security.

The CGI thanked the Ghana Police Service for their continuous collaboration with the Service, earlier in helping prosecute some Immigration offences and currently training prosecutors for the Service.

"We share common interests in ensuring internal security for all persons resident in Ghana," he added.

Mr Takyi also expressed gratitude to the Denmark Embassy for their support through the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) and Strengthening Border and Migration Management in Ghana (SMMIG) for the training course.

On his part, the Danish Ambassador, Tom Norring, noted that migration was beneficial for individuals and nations if it was well-regulated.

However, migration also posed high risk to individuals, receiving nations and sending nations if it was not legal and regulated, he added.

The Danish Ambassador reiterated his outfit's commitment to further support in building capacity of Officers of the GIS.

Director-General, Criminal Investigations Department, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr. Isaac Ken Yeboah, entreated graduands to exhibit high sense of professionalism, confidence and knowledge in laws to aid their work.

He encouraged them to continue learning as that was the only way to sustain success, saying that, "the Detective Training Academy and the CID Administration is ready and committed to facilitate capacity building in prosecution and other areas of criminal investigations."

On his part, commandant of the training academy, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Baba Iddrisu, advised the officers to maintain their network and continue sharing ideas in order to be effective and efficient in their new roles.

ASI Emmanuel Faith Otchere-Baafuor in his valedictory message, expressed gratitude to instructors who have prepared them reliably for the work ahead.