Ghana/Egypt: Ghana Goal-King Yaw Annor Hungry for Success in Egypt

Reigning Ghana Premier League (GPL) top scorer, Yaw Annor, has disclosed he is hungry to make a mark and determined to win the goal-king title in the Egyptian Premier League (EPL) with his new club, Ismaily FC

According to him, although he is not in a haste to win silverwares, he is determined to make his new club go far, as he becomes the first signing of the club in the summer transfer window with a signing on fee of about $200,000.

His stellar displays in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) saw him win the goal-king award and also the best home-based player in the 2022 Ghana Football Awards.

In an Interview with the Times Sports at the weekend, Annor explained he was desired to keep up the hard work and stage an exceptional performance in the Egyptian League to make his new club soar high.

"I'm determined to make the first team for now. No rush to make a name in Egypt. If I'm able to get the goal-king here in Egypt like I did in Ghana, it will be a great success to my career.

"But for now, I'm focused to help my new club win in Africa and the Egyptian league."

Speaking of national team participation, he said he was ready to serve the Black Stars anytime Coach Otto Addo invited him as he was poised to boost up his performance in Egypt ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"I am ever ready to play for Black Stars, if they call me today or for the World Cup. I am ready to prove a point and show what I have got to help the nation."

Annor also cautioned critics to desist from making statements that suggested that Ashantigold bought matches for him to enable him score to become goal-king.

He said he was determined and worked hard to clinch the coveted title in the 2021/22 GPL season.

However, he says he does not want to talk about the Ashantigold match-fixing allegations for now.

"All that I can say is that I hope they appeal and win the case, because I did not see anyone fixing games when I was at the club. I do not want to talk about the issue for now," he said.

Annor made his debut in the Egyptian league on Wednesday against Smouha United, but failed to find the net.

"There are a lot of fixtures ahead and I believe I would come strong in subsequent games," Annor assured.

Annor joined Ismaily SC after scoring 22 goals from 30 appearances at the end of the 2021/22 GPL season.