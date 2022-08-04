Ghana: Maiden HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship 2022 Launched

The maiden HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship 2022 has been launched in Accra on Monday as part of efforts to unearth the next generation of armwrestlers for the country.

The championship, under the auspices of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) in collaboration with premium high-definition (HD) satellite broadcast service provider, SES HD Plus Ghana, is open to children between ages 12 and 16 across three regions.

The event will begin with the regional contest starting from Accra on August 27, then head to Takoradi on September 17 and Kumasi on October 7 before the grand finale on October 28 in Accra.

Speaking at the launch of the event in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for SES HD Plus Ghana, Mr Theodore Asampong, said they were excited with the partnership which aligned with their vision of making high quality viewing available for all Ghanaians and promoting sports.

Armwrestling, he said, was an entertaining sport on television in the past and their partnership would bring back the euphoria and offer kids the opportunity to watch a very safe, fun and educative sporting event.

"Armwrestling promotes diversion and encourages inclusion and we need to come on board to champion those positive values," he stated.

He added that armwrestling was a family-oriented safe sport which would enrich the youth as they engaged the friendly-fighting sport.

The President of the GAF, Mr Charles Osei Asibey, expressed appreciation HD Plus for believing in the sport and coming on board to build a sporting brand that would be the sport of choice for all.

"The partnership with HD+ is the best partnership ever in the history of sport and we are committed to making it work," he stated.

He said the federation had already formed the Kid's Academy and the partnership would go a long way to boost their activities.

For his part, the Vice President of the GAF, Kofi Addo-Agyekum said it was important to identify the opportunities in everyone and the armwrestling has become one of the sports that would raise champions and also provide livelihoods for the athletes.

"We are very happy to have HD+ on board and pray the relationship will move from strength to strength and rise beyond comprehension because it is going to raise the potential in the youth to become better," he stated.

Head of Marketing, Mrs Adelaide Abbiw Williams, explained that 200 participants would be expected for the event and share a prize money worth GH¢70,000 which would include cash, medals, certificates and goody bags from HD Plus.

She added that winners of each category would go home with GH¢2,000, while the second and third places would receive GH¢1,500 and GH¢1,000 respectively.