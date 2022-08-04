Ghana: Need to Tackle Terrorism Threat, Cybercrime Confronting Police

Pwalugu — Commissioner of Police (COP) Francis Ebenezer Doku, Director General of National Protection Department, has said there was the need to tackle terrorism threat, cybercrime and new policing challenges confronting the Ghana Police Service.

He stated that "these translate into increased demand on personnel of the Ghana Police Service to deliver services that are more diverse, complex, skilled and specialised in order to deal with current crime trends".

DCOP Dokumade the call at the passing out parade of police recruits at the Police Public Safety Training School (PPSTS), in Pwalugu in the Upper East Region, at the weekend.

He said the police in Ghana were duty bound to prepare themselves adequately as the country risked being attacked by the terrorists, who had killed tens of thousands in neighbouring countries.

According to COP Doku"the police and other security agencies in the country would never play down the likelihood of the spillover of the Islamist-linked attacks in the country."

He said terrorism had become a global threat, and security agencies should be put on high alert to avert any attacks by the deadly armed groups and militants.

COP Doku said the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George AkuffoDampare, had introduced a paradigm shift in recruit training modules and reforms in policing to assist the police to combat crime.

He mentioned the modules, which had been incorporated into the recruit training as weapon handling and high risk operation, jumping from moving vehicles, firing from moving vehicles to suppress target or take over, tactical progressing, arrest and search procedures and intelligence gathering.

COP Doku said "these are to equip the trainees with the requisite skills to be able to respond to emergency cases and any eventuality."

He reminded the police that they had a core mandate to serve Ghanaians, and urged the recruits to uphold professional standards so as to win the trust and confidence of the citizenry.

COP Doku warned that any police personnel caught indulging in bribery, corruption and robbery would face outright dismissal to serve as deterrent to others.

A total of 725 recruits, comprising 397 males and 328 females, passed out after six months training at PPSTS.

Sergeant Naomi Bless Mensah emerged as the overall best Under Cadet Officer, the overall best recruit went to General Recruit (G/R) Eunice Agyapong, with the PPSTS being crowned the best performing school in the National Recruits Standardised Examination.

Ernest OwusuOseiwas best in Musketry, Kingsley Gyau, best in Physical Training, LeticiaTetteh, best in Drill, and AbeneFrimpomaa Agrippa, best in Conduct.