Ghana: U.S. Annual Baseball for All Nationals Attract 450 Girls

The 7th annual Baseball For All (BFA) Nationals which came off from July 20-24 2022, at the Bell Bank and Fitch Parks in Mesa, Arizona USA, attracted about 450 girls from three countries.

In all, 39 teams from USA, Canada and players from Mexico competed in the five-day memorable event meant for girls of all ages. The teams included Arizona Peaches, Ball Girls Baseball, Boston Slammers, East Bay Hurricanes, Georgia Peaches, Kamali'i Wahine, California Waves, DC Force, Los Angeles Monarchs and PGB/Bay Sox. The rest were Chaneyville Baseball, East Bay Oaks, Florida Bolts, Royal York Cardinals, San Francisco Bay Sox, Driveline Baseball, New York Wonders and Toronto Cardinals. Apart from the no-bracket 8U pool, all other teams were grouped into four divisions with few teams having multiple representatives in two or more divisions.In the 8U division, Peaches Blue locked horns with Peaches Red, while Arizona Peaches, Ball Girls Baseball, Boston Slammers, East Bay Hurricanes, Georgia Peaches and Kamali'i Wahine faced each other in 10u division 46 feet by 60 feet pitch. The 12U 46 feet by 60 feet field game featured Arizona Peaches, Ball Girls Baseball (Blue), Ball Girls Baseball (White), Boston Slammers. California Waves, DC Force, Georgia Peaches, Los Angeles Monarchs and PGB/Bay Sox. Arizona Peaches, Boston Slammers, California Waves, Chaneyville Baseball, DC Force, East Bay Hurricanes, East Bay Oaks, Florida Bolts, Georgia Peaches, Los Angeles Monarchs, Royal York Cardinals and San Francisco Bay Sox battled each other in the 14U 54 feet by 80 feet division. In the 16U 60 feet by 90 feet division Arizona Peaches, Ball Girls Baseball, Boston Slammers, DC Force, Driveline Baseball, East Bay Oaks (Gold), East Bay Oaks (Blue), New York Wonders and Toronto Cardinals. Prizes medals were awarded to first and second-placed winners with few third-placed winners after the competition.

A special "Hustle Medal," where awarded to each team in all the divisions in memory of the late Shirley Burkovich, who was a member of the All-American Girls' Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL).The annual competition is the best all girls baseball event in the USA which brings together girls from all nations to compete against colleagues on a stage meant to offer a unique opportunity for them to showcase their talent and skills, while playing the game they love best.